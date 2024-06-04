Jane Perlez on the Global South's Role in the U.S.-China Strategic Rivalry

With memories still fresh from the first Cold War, leaders in Africa, Asia, and across the Global South have repeatedly said they do not want any part of a second Great Power rivalry. But as tensions between the U.S. and China steadily deteriorate, the pressure on these smaller, non-aligned countries is going to surge.

The geopolitical dynamics are changing very fast.

Jane Perlez, a renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who spent more than thirty years reporting for The New York Times as a foreign correspondent, laid out the challenges in a new eight-part podcast series on the burgeoning U.S.-China strategic competition.

Jane joins Eric & Cobus from Sydney to share her insights on where this competition is going and what impact she thinks it will have on developing countries.

SHOW NOTES:

Listen to Face-Off: The U.S. vs. China hosted by Jane Perlez: https://tinyurl.com/22kkfpu8

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:

X: @ChinaGSProject | @stadenesque | @eric_olander | @janeperlez

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:

Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!

Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth