This week on Sinica, a conversation that I moderated on May 30th called “Assessing the Impact of US-China Rivalry on Ukraine and Taiwan,” put on by the Ukrainian Platform for Contemporary China. The main organizer was my friend Vita Golod, who is the chair of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists.
The panelists are:
Dmytro Burtsev, a Junior Fellow at A. Krymskyi Institute of Oriental Studies, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.
Da Wei, Director of the Center for International Security and Strategy and Professor at the School of Social Sciences at Tsinghua University.
Emilian Kavalski, Professor at the Centre for International Studies and Development at Jagiellonian University in Krakow.
I Yuan, Adjunct Research Fellow at the Institute of International Relations, National Chengchi University, Taiwan.
Taiwan, Ukraine, and the Sino-American Rivalry