This week on the Sinica Podcast, Kaiser is joined by old friend Ed Lanfranco, who lived in Beijing from 1988 to 2009. An inveterate packrat, Ed managed to accumulate an incredible trove of documents, maps, photos, and ephemera from his years there and from the decades and even centuries before his arrival. Ed talks about his collection, and invites scholars interested in his material to get in touch!
2:46 – Ed’s time in China and saving ephemera
11:47 – Ed’s favorite old Chinese brands
14:41 – Ed’s map collection
19:34 – The Tiananmen incident of 1976, Ed’s collection of unpublished photographs from the Panjiayuan Antique Market, and a leaflet from April 7th, 1976
30:40 – Ed’s patriotic music record collection
33:28 – Ed’s U.S.-China collection
38:00 – The story behind Ed’s U.S.-China panda button from 2002
43:18 – Ed’s Tiananmen ’89 story and collection of leaflets and files
50:56 – The Underground City of Beijing tour
53:50 – Ed’s SARS 2003 epidemic experience and artifacts
Recommendations:
Ed: Roger Garside’s Coming Alive: China After Mao; Lin Yutang’s works, especially My Country and My People and The Importance of Living
Kaiser: The Rochester-based progressive metal trio Haishen’s new album, Awaken the Endless Deep
Ed Lanfranco: from Hoarder to Historian