Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
Illegal Chinese Timber Trade Fuels Insurgency in Mozambique
0:00
-49:11

Illegal Chinese Timber Trade Fuels Insurgency in Mozambique

Eric Olander
May 24, 2024
Share
Transcript

Officially, Mozambique bans the export of raw timber in an effort to protect what's left of the country's rapidly shrinking forests. But whatever laws are in place are largely disregarded as more than 500,000 tons of timber leave the country each year  — 90% of which goes to China, according to a new report by the Environmental Investigation Agency.

This illicit timber trade is also very lucrative, generating more than a billion dollars that helps to fund a deadly insurgency ravaging northern Mozambique.

Alexandra Bloom, a senior trade and policy analyst at EIA, joins Eric & Cobus to discuss EIA's multi-year investigation that uncovered widespread corruption and negligence at every level of the timber supply chain.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @stadeneques
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@ChinaGlobalSouth

FOLLOW CAP IN FRENCH AND ARABIC:
Français: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Arabic: عربي: www.alsin-alsharqalawsat.com | @SinSharqAwsat

JOIN US ON PATREON!
Become a CAP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CAP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

0 Comments
Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Olander
Recent Episodes
China’s Growing Influence in the Persian Gulf
  China-Global South Project
China and the Indonesia Nickel Trade: Measuring the True Labor and Environmental Cost
  Eric Olander
What Exactly is the "Global South"?
  Kaiser Y Kuo
China-Indonesia Ties in the New Prabowo Subianto Era
  Kaiser Y Kuo
China's New Investment Priorities in Latin America and the Caribbean
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Why Vietnam is Not "In Play" in the U.S.-China Rivalry
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Guarding West Africa's Forests: Exploring Ways to Put an End to Illegal Chinese Timber Trade
  Kaiser Y Kuo