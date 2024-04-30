Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
China’s Growing Influence in the Persian Gulf
0:00
-55:53

China’s Growing Influence in the Persian Gulf

China-Global South Project
Apr 30, 2024
Share
Transcript

It wasn’t that long ago the Persian Gulf was a no-go zone for Chinese diplomacy. Back then, China didn’t source much energy from Gulf countries, and its diplomats were ill-equipped to handle the region’s contentious politics. That is no longer the case.

The six member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council collectively form one of China’s largest trading blocs anywhere in the world… and not just for energy. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others are now major destinations for Chinese investment in tech, autos, and other non-oil sectors.

But this relationship is still relatively new and often poorly understood by outsiders. This month, the team at the ChinaMed Project issued a new report that provides a helpful country-by-country overview of the key issues that frame China’s ties in the Persian Gulf.

Enrico Fardella, director of the ChinaMed Project and an associate professor at the University of Naples, along with Andrea Ghiselli, the ChinaMed Project’s research director and an assistant professor at Fudan University in Shanghai, join Eric and Cobus to discuss the different narratives about how Chinese and Gulf stakeholders view one another.

0 Comments
Sinica
The China-Global South Podcast
A weekly discussion on Chinese engagement in the developing world from the news team of The China-Global South Project (CGSP). Join hosts Eric Olander in Vietnam and Cobus van Staden in South Africa for insightful interviews with scholars, analysts, and journalists from around the world. You'll also get regular updates from CGSP's editors in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
China-Global South Project
Recent Episodes
China and the Indonesia Nickel Trade: Measuring the True Labor and Environmental Cost
  Eric Olander
What Exactly is the "Global South"?
  Kaiser Y Kuo
China-Indonesia Ties in the New Prabowo Subianto Era
  Kaiser Y Kuo
China's New Investment Priorities in Latin America and the Caribbean
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Why Vietnam is Not "In Play" in the U.S.-China Rivalry
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Guarding West Africa's Forests: Exploring Ways to Put an End to Illegal Chinese Timber Trade
  Kaiser Y Kuo
China @ COP28: Victim or Villain?
  Kaiser Y Kuo