It wasn’t that long ago the Persian Gulf was a no-go zone for Chinese diplomacy. Back then, China didn’t source much energy from Gulf countries, and its diplomats were ill-equipped to handle the region’s contentious politics. That is no longer the case.
The six member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council collectively form one of China’s largest trading blocs anywhere in the world… and not just for energy. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others are now major destinations for Chinese investment in tech, autos, and other non-oil sectors.
But this relationship is still relatively new and often poorly understood by outsiders. This month, the team at the ChinaMed Project issued a new report that provides a helpful country-by-country overview of the key issues that frame China’s ties in the Persian Gulf.
Enrico Fardella, director of the ChinaMed Project and an associate professor at the University of Naples, along with Andrea Ghiselli, the ChinaMed Project’s research director and an assistant professor at Fudan University in Shanghai, join Eric and Cobus to discuss the different narratives about how Chinese and Gulf stakeholders view one another.
China’s Growing Influence in the Persian Gulf
