Jared and John discuss the role of technology in language learning and whether it can replace the need to learn a foreign language. Guest interview is with Ben McMahon who shares his unique story of waking up from a coma speaking only Chinese and how he developed his language skills to pursue opportunities in the media and property industries. Links from the episode:In Search of Hua Ma | Breakthrough level Graded ReaderXu Bing (徐冰) | Artwork Ben McMahon | YouTube Channel Learning a Foreign Language in the Age of Technology [00:01:18] The hosts discuss the necessity of learning a foreign language and the limitations of relying solely on technology for communication. Real-Time Translation Apps [00:02:02] The hosts discuss the use of apps for real-time translation and the potential limitations of relying solely on technology for communication. Traveling as a Tourist [00:05:30] The hosts discuss the practicality of using real-time translation apps for tourists who are traveling for fun and do not have any need for the language in their daily life or any aspirations. Phrasebooks, apps, and real-time translation [00:07:36] The hosts discuss the different options for language learning, including phrase books, apps, and real-time translation, and their limitations. Learning Chinese for business trips [00:08:42] The hosts discuss the scenario of a business trip to China and the importance of learning some Chinese to show respect and build relationships. The importance of learning Chinese for working in China [00:11:26] The hosts discuss the scenario of working in China and the importance of learning Chinese to communicate with colleagues and understand the business better. Learning a language for human connection [00:16:27] The hosts discuss the importance of human connection in relationships and how relying solely on technology for communication can create a distance between people, especially in family situations. Reasons for learning a language [00:18:02] The hosts list various reasons why people might want to learn a language, including personal interest, cultural connection, and the challenge of learning something difficult. The potential of technology to inspire language learning [00:21:23] The hosts speculate that widespread use of language translation technology could inspire more people to learn a language after experiencing positive interactions with other cultures. Listener Question: Improving listening speed [00:27:04] The hosts discuss how to improve listening speed in Chinese, including the use of extensive reading, graded readers, and increasing exposure to spoken Chinese. Rave: Chinese artist Xu Bing[00:28:39] John raves about Chinese artist Xu Bing and his innovative use of Chinese characters in his art installations. Rave: Pleco[00:30:31] Jared raves about Pleco, a comprehensive Chinese language dictionary app with a robust live optical character reader. Ben's Chinese Journey [00:33:17] Guest interviewee Ben McMahon shares his experience of learning Chinese, including how he was forced to learn it in high school and how a car accident led him to wake up speaking Chinese fluently. The Traumatic Experience [00:38:38] Ben McMahon shares his experience of waking up from a coma after a serious car accident speaking only Chinese. He talks about how he had a solid base in the language before the accident and how the experience intensified his focus on learning Chinese. Chinese Bridge Competition [00:39:29] Ben McMahon talks about his participation in the Chinese Bridge competition, which is like the Iron Person contest of Chinese proficiency. He describes the intensity of the competition and how it helped him accelerate his journey of learning Chinese. Chinese TV Shows [00:44:41] Ben McMahon talks about his experience of appearing on Chinese TV shows, including the Chinese Bridge competition and a Chinese dating show. He shares how these shows were a challenge for his language skills and how they opened up opportunities for him in the media industry. Chinese Community [00:53:36] Ben shares his experience of being involved in the local Chinese community in Melbourne and how it can integrate into one's life and career. Learning Chinese Post-Accident [00:55:18] Guest Ben McMahon shares his experience of waking up from a coma speaking only Chinese and how he improved his language skills through immersion and passion. Importance of Knowing Chinese in Australia [01:00:50] Ben discusses the importance of knowing Chinese in Australia for personal and economic reasons. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.