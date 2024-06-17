Discover why reading in Chinese is a game-changer for fluency and learn the best time to start using graded readers. Jared and John break down the benefits of extensive reading and offer tips on how to integrate graded readers into your study routine for maximum impact. Whether you're a beginner or intermediate learner, find out how reading can accelerate your Chinese learning journey.
Links from the episode:
John D’andrea Interview | YouTube
Theresa Munford Interview | YouTube
Send us a message | Mandarin Companion feedback form
#137 When to Start Reading for Maximum Fluency