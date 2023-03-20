China has lifted COVID restrictions and is issuing visas. It’s time to visit China! Jared and John talk about what you need to know about visiting China that has opened back up. Guest interview is with Sophia Xavier from Portugal whose fascination with China led her to study in China and pursue career opportunities in South East Asia. Links from the episode:China Online Visa Application (COVA) | China Consular AffairsChinese on Your Terms | AmazonSherlock Holmes and the Case of the Curly-Haired Company | Level 1 Chinese Graded Reader See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#109 Traveling to the Middle Kingdom: What to know before you go
#109 Traveling to the Middle Kingdom: What to know before you go
Mar 20, 2023
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
