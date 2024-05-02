1× 0:00 -1:02:00

Below is a complete transcript of the Sinica Podcast recorded on April 17. Thanks to the great folks at Cadre Scripts for the transcript, and to Lili Shoup at the University of Freiburg for going over it and formatting it!

Today on Sinica, I am delighted to welcome Jane Perlez, former Beijing bureau chief of the New York Times. A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist with many years of experience in China, Jane left China in 2019 and has joined my profession, such as it is, by creating a couple of podcast series on China — The Great Wager, which was about the Nixon-Kissinger opening to China and its fate, and now the series, Face-Off, produced in her capacity as a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. You may recall Rana Mitter plugging Face-Off in his recent appearance on Sinica.

Today we’ll talk about this new podcast, which looks at the troubled U.S.-China relationship from multiple angles, from technology to nuclear war, from the Taiwan issue to cultural exchange. We’ll also chat about the state of American reporting on China and the challenges of trying to cover a country as enormous and consequential as China with a pitifully small number of reporters on the ground, following the expulsions of so many of them. And we’ll talk about what insights Jane has gleaned in the past several years as she’s focused her reporter’s eye on China’s president and CPC General Secretary, Xi Jinping. Jane Perlez, welcome back to Sinica. It’s been a long time. When were you last on?

Jane Perlez: Well, it’s great to be here. And Kaiser, I don’t know if you recall, but we were last on in Beijing in 2013, I believe.

Kaiser: Oh my God.

Jane: And it was on the fourth floor of a walkup. And you were in front of the mic and there was beer on the concrete floor. And Ananth Krishnan from The Hindu was there. And I’m embarrassed to say, I think we even talked about Xi Jinping’s wife and how she was going to join Xi Jinping on some overseas trip. I mean, it seems so trivial.

Kaiser: It must have been India, yeah.