Do you keep learning new vocab but have trouble using it? Jared and John talk about the vocab dilemma in which many learners find themselves caught and discuss the balance between knowledge and proficiency. Guest interview is with Amy Celico, international political and economic consultant, former US senior trade representative, and a lifelong Chinese learner. Links from the episode:Jekyll and Hyde | Mandarin CompanionUsing ChatGPT to Learn Chinese | SinospliceSteve Kaufmann Interview | Podcast 98Amy Celico | Albright Stonebridge Group See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#106 The vocabulary dilemma
#106 The vocabulary dilemma
Feb 06, 2023
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
Appears in episode
John Pasden
