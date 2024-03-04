In this riveting episode, a clueless American white guy shocks a podcast host with flawless Chinese using one trick that teachers hate! Our special guest, Ari Smith, widely recognized as Xiao Ma on YouTube, shares the unexpected journey that led him from being a curious American to a Chinese-speaking internet sensation.

Starting with a random free class in Chinese, his fascination with Chinese propelled him to immerse himself in its language and culture, leading to a year in China where he embraced full Mandarin immersion, laying the groundwork for his fluency.

Ari reveals how his genuine interactions in Chinese settings, from restaurants to nail salons, have captivated and motivated many. He also discusses his experiences into learning lesser-known languages, such as Native American dialects, underscoring the importance of preserving endangered languages and offering insights into the vast landscape of linguistic diversity.

