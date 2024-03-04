Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#130 The Making of a YouTube Star: Ari Smith's Transformation into Xiao Ma
Jared Turner
and
John Pasden
Mar 04, 2024
In this riveting episode, a clueless American white guy shocks a podcast host with flawless Chinese using one trick that teachers hate!  Our special guest, Ari Smith, widely recognized as Xiao Ma on YouTube, shares the unexpected journey that led him from being a curious American to a Chinese-speaking internet sensation. 

Our special guest is none other than Ari Smith, widely recognized as YouTuber Xiao Ma. In this light and engaging interview, we dig into how he got started with Chinese and how he turned, almost by happenstance, into a YouTube sensation. 

Starting with a random free class in Chinese, his fascination with Chinese propelled him to immerse himself in its language and culture, leading to a year in China where he embraced full Mandarin immersion, laying the groundwork for his fluency. 

Ari reveals how his genuine interactions in Chinese settings, from restaurants to nail salons, have captivated and motivated many. He also discusses his experiences into learning lesser-known languages, such as Native American dialects, underscoring the importance of preserving endangered languages and offering insights into the vast landscape of linguistic diversity.

Links from the episode:

Appears in episode
John Pasden
Jared Turner
