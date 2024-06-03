Dive into the world of raising bilingual children with Sunny from Spot of Sunshine Chinese. In a chat with Jared, Sunny shares her journey from Taiwan to the suburbs of Chicago, discussing the challenges and triumphs of maintaining language and cultural connections.
She offers tips and expert advice on effective strategies for parents raising bilingual children, emphasizing the importance of motivation, comprehensible input, and creating an immersive environment at home. Tune in to discover Sunny's insights and learn how to support your child's bilingual development.
Links from the episode:
Send us a message | Mandarin Companion feedback form
#136 Raising Bilingual Children: Sunny’s Story and Strategies from Spot of Sunshine Chinese