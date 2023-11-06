So you want to get back into learning Chinese after taking a break. John and Jared give you tips on how to get back into learning Chinese and make it an even better experience than before. Guest interview is with Martina Fuchs, who started her career as an Arabic-speaking spy for the Swiss government and later became a TV journalist for China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Links from the episode:This Modern Chinese Life | All Set Learning lesson packTaylor Swift speaking Chinese deepfake | The China ProjectMartina Fuchs on Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
#124 Mandarin reboot: How to get back into learning after taking a break
#124 Mandarin reboot: How to get back into learning after taking a break
Nov 06, 2023
#124 Mandarin reboot: How to get back into learning after taking a break
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
#124 Mandarin reboot: How to get back into learning after taking a break