Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#131 Japanese and Chinese: Unraveling the Differences of Two Ancient Tongues
0:00
-23:36

#131 Japanese and Chinese: Unraveling the Differences of Two Ancient Tongues

Jared Turner
and
John Pasden
Mar 18, 2024
Share

Dive into the fascinating world of East Asian languages with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. Whether you're navigating the tonal waves of Chinese or untangling the polite intricacies of Japanese, this episode offers a deep dive into the nuances, challenges, and delights of learning these two rich languages. They also discuss invaluable resources for learners and the global implications of the Chinese diaspora versus Japanese homogeneity.

If you've ever pondered the complexities of learning Japanese or Chinese or are simply fascinated by the cultures behind these languages, this episode is a must-listen.

Links from the episode:

Send us a message | Mandarin Companion feedback form

0 Comments
Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jared Turner
John Pasden
Writes ARC (Advanced Readings in Chinese) Subscribe
Recent Episodes
#137 When to Start Reading for Maximum Fluency
  Jared Turner and John Pasden
#136 Raising Bilingual Children: Sunny’s Story and Strategies from Spot of Sunshine Chinese
  Jared Turner and John Pasden
#135 Motivation and the Influence of Cultural Attitudes on Learning
  Jared Turner and John Pasden
#134 From American Football to Chinese Films: The Journey of Matt William Knowles
  Jared Turner and John Pasden
#133 The Frustrated Learner and the Sound of Progress
  Jared Turner and John Pasden
#132 Finding Your Voice in Chinese: Happi's Multilingual Melody
  Jared Turner and John Pasden
#130 The Making of a YouTube Star: Ari Smith's Transformation into Xiao Ma
  Jared Turner and John Pasden