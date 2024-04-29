Sinica
#134 From American Football to Chinese Films: The Journey of Matt William Knowles
0:00
-50:46

#134 From American Football to Chinese Films: The Journey of Matt William Knowles

Jared Turner
and
John Pasden
Apr 29, 2024
Transcript

Jared Turner interviews Matt William Knowles, a former college football player, who turned an unfortunate event into a remarkable life-changing adventure in China. After a career-ending injury left him uncertain about his future, Matt took a volunteer teaching position in one of China's most impoverished regions, Guizhou Province. Here, Matt found himself in a remote town far removed from the comforts and familiarity of his South Carolina home. Without any knowledge of Chinese, he faced the challenge of communicating with his students and the local community, sparking his dedication to mastering Chinese.

Matt's story is not just about language learning; it's a tale of personal resilience and transformation. He shares how immersing himself in the culture and the language reshaped his identity and life's direction, leading him from the classroom to unexpected fame on Chinese television and stages. This inspiring story shows that with enough determination, you can turn even the most daunting setbacks into new pathways of success and fulfillment.

Tune in to hear how Matt's unique experiences in China taught him not just a new language but opened doors to a world of new opportunities and self-discovery.

Links from the episode:

John Pasden
Jared Turner
