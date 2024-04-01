Driven by her love for Asian cultures, anime, and K-pop, Happi (from Happi Across Cultures) has learned Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Starting with friendships with exchange students, she went on to double major in Chinese and Japanese including studying abroad in Tokyo and Shanghai where she deeply engaged with the local culture. An accomplished singer, her story takes a viral turn when she sings at a concert with the famous Chinese singer, Joker Xue ( 薛之谦 Xuē Zhīqiān), showcasing the incredible opportunities that arise from language learning. For an inspiring tale of cultural immersion, language mastery, and musical collaboration, tune into this episode and follow Happi's ongoing journey on social media.
#132 Finding Your Voice in Chinese: Happi's Multilingual Melody