By Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

The recent collaboration between Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) and China's National Rice Research Institute (CNRRI) marks a significant step towards enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring food security in the archipelago. However, several challenges such as cases of illegal fishing, inadequate infrastructure and lingering environmental and social concerns from existing Chinese investments remain.

Indonesia Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman's visit to CNRRI in Hangzhou, China, initiated a collaborative effort to boost agricultural yields through advanced technologies and modern farming practices. Both countries hope to increase production and productivity, improve planting patterns for greater efficiency and sustainability, and reduce production costs through the utilization of state-of-the-art agricultural machinery and methods.

CNRRI, a renowned leading research institution in the field of rice cultivation, has played a pivotal role in coordinating national and global research programs aimed at enhancing rice production. CNRRI has made significant breakthroughs, including developing high-yielding rice varieties resistant to pests and diseases, tolerant to environmental stressors, and environmentally friendly and cost-effective technologies.

Indonesia's collaboration with CNRRI is met with enthusiasm by experts. The initiative focuses on key areas, such as enhancing seed quality and integrating techs like artificial intelligence (AI) and precision farming equipment.

This partnership holds immense potential not only to ensure food sufficiency in both countries but also to make a significant contribution to the global food supply. The Ministry of Agriculture said it believed that by pooling together resources, knowledge, and expertise, Indonesia and China can pave the way for new innovations that will benefit farmers, enhance agricultural prosperity, and strengthen bilateral relations. As the world grapples with the challenges of feeding a growing population amidst environmental uncertainties, strategic collaborations like this offer a ray of hope for a more food-secure and sustainable future.

It is important to note, as I argued in 2022, food has become the backbone of China-Indonesia relations in the past years. Indonesia has struggled with its own food security challenges. Escalating global tensions, such as the conflict in Ukraine, have driven up food and energy prices.

At the same time, Indonesia is actively boosting its agricultural exports, eyeing China as a key market. Despite a consistent annual growth rate of eight percent in agricultural exports to China, Indonesian products only constitute a mere four percent of China's total agricultural imports. Indonesia perceives China not only as a lucrative market but also as a gateway to broader East Asian markets, including Japan and South Korea.

Food is thus poised to underpin the future of China-Indonesia relations. Both nations must navigate ongoing cases regarding illegal fishing with care to avoid disrupting their economic cooperation.

Another important hurdle lies in the adaptation of CNRRI's technologies to suit Indonesia's diverse agricultural landscape. With varying climates, soil conditions, and farming practices across the archipelago, customization and adaptation of these technologies may pose logistical and implementation challenges.

Effective knowledge transfer is another crucial aspect. Ensuring that the expertise and insights from CNRRI effectively reach Indonesian agricultural stakeholders—farmers, extension workers, and policymakers—is paramount. Language barriers, differences in educational backgrounds, and limited access to training may impede this transfer of knowledge, hindering the potential impact of the collaboration.

Moreover, adequate infrastructure is essential to support modern agricultural practices. Currently, inadequate infrastructure in rural areas of Indonesia, particularly in remote communities, may impede the adoption of new technologies and hinder efforts to improve productivity.

Policy alignment between Indonesia and China is also critical. Differences in policy priorities and regulatory frameworks between the two countries may pose challenges in harmonizing efforts and coordinating activities under the partnership.

Environmental sustainability presents a significant concern. Achieving a harmonious balance between heightened food production and the imperatives of environmental conservation and climate change mitigation demands meticulous planning and vigilant oversight to foster sustainable agricultural advancement. Notably, it's imperative to recognize that numerous Chinese investments in Indonesia carry adverse environmental repercussions, particularly evident in the palm oil sector.

Chinese-owned palm oil enterprises in Indonesia face significant environmental and societal challenges. For instance, Julong Group Indonesia has been criticized for inadequate concession fees and late land conversion issues, sparking protests. Similarly, Rezeki Kencana, a subsidiary of Tianjin Julong Group, reportedly operated in protected forest areas without proper permits, contributing to environmental harm. Other Chinese companies like Zonergy and Wilmar International Limited have also faced allegations of unethical practices, underscoring systemic issues in the palm oil sector exacerbated by weak regulations and insufficient government oversight. These practices perpetuate the exploitation of Indigenous communities, rapid deforestation, worsening environmental degradation, and social inequality.

For Indonesia-China food security collaboration to work, addressing these challenges are a must. Strong commitment, collaboration, and coordination between stakeholders—government agencies, research institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector—are essential. By proactively tackling these challenges, the collaboration between Indonesia’s Ministry of Agriculture and CNRRI can unlock the full potential of agricultural innovation, contributing to food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development goals in Indonesia and beyond.

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat is the Director of the China-Indonesia Desk at the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS).