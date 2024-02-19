Some people may find they have a knack for learning Chinese, but deciding to make Chinese a part of your life is another decision entirely. Akeel Alleyne shares his story from learning Chinese in high school to making the move to live and work in China. He talks about how Chinese has enriched his life, helped find his calling, and enabled him to carve out his own career.
Links from the episode:
Card Games for Language Learning | Where John & Akeel met
Akeel Alleyne | Linktree
Send us a message | Mandarin Companion feedback form
#129 Bridging Continents and Cultures: How Akeel Alleyne Found His Calling and Career in the Heart of China