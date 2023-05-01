In this episode, Jared Turner and John Pasden discuss the affective filter hypothesis and its relevance to language learning. They explain the three key categories of the affective filter: motivation, self-confidence, and anxiety, and how teachers and learners can help lower the affective filter to improve language learning. Guest interview is with Elyse Ribbons, playwright, webmistress, radio host, Peking opera performer, entrepreneur, yoga teacher, actress in Chinese media, and runner-up for China’s top chef. Links from the episode:This Modern Chinese Life (Intermediate) | Course from AllSet LearningElyse Ribbons | Wikipedia Red Star Over China | 1937 book by Edgar Snow Introduction [00:00:01] Affective Filter Hypothesis [00:02:25] Jared and John discuss Stephen Krashen's theory of the affective filter hypothesis and how it relates to language learning, including the impact of motivation, self-confidence, and anxiety. Finding the Right Teacher [00:17:06] Discussion on how finding the right teacher can affect language learning, and how having a bad fit can cause anxiety. Alcohol and Language Learning [00:18:37] Discussion on how alcohol affects language learning, including its impact on self-confidence and anxiety. Effective Filter and Language Learning [00:21:35] Discussion on how the affective filter hypothesis affects language learning, and how children acquire language better due to having less of an affective filter. Rant on Tones [00:26:11] Jared Turner discusses a comedic social media video about tones and emphasizes the importance of tones in advanced language learning. China Love Affair [00:29:32] Elyse Ribbons shares how she accidentally fell in love with China and how a bowl of instant noodles led her to study abroad in Beijing. Alternative philosophies regarding language study [00:36:27] Elyse shares her alternative approach to language learning, which includes immersing oneself in TV shows and having language partners to practice with. Importance of learning characters [00:41:45] Elyse emphasizes the importance of learning characters in Chinese language learning, as they are essential for understanding references and cultural context in everyday conversations. Acting in China [00:47:26] Elyse Ribbons talks about how she got into acting in China and the roles she played, including her own play in English. Playing a Chinese character [00:51:01] Elyse Ribbons talks about her experience playing a Chinese character in a linguistic farcical play and how learning a language can develop another personality. Being a radio host in China [00:52:20] Elyse Ribbons shares her experience as a guest host and later the main foreign host of a program called "International Perspectives" in China. Advice for learning Chinese [00:59:45] Elyse Ribbons gives advice to someone who is learning Chinese right now, including finding a hobby that isn't language-based and immersing oneself in Chinese culture to learn the language. Riding a Giant Duck [01:01:04] Elyse Ribbons' humorous response to a hypothetical question about fighting 100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.