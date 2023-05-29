In this episode, Jared Turner and John Pasden delve into the topic of higher order thinking skills in language learning, with a focus on learning Chinese. They explore Bloom's Taxonomy and how it can be applied to language learning, and the challenges and rewards of creating in language learning. They emphasize the importance of seeking out programs that encourage learners to analyze, evaluate, and create in the language. Guest interview is with John Gordon, who shares his personal experience of learning Chinese and hosting TV shows in China. If you're looking to go beyond memorization and develop higher order thinking skills in your language learning journey, this episode is a must-listen. Links from the episode:Great Expectations | 450 Character graded readerBlooms Taxonomy for language educationChina Doesn’t Appreciate Potatoes | Sinosplice Introduction [00:00:03] Introduction to the podcast episode and the hosts. Levels of Bloom's Taxonomy [00:03:03] Explanation of the six levels of Bloom's Taxonomy and how they apply to language learning. Creating in Language Learning [00:08:47] Jared and John discuss the challenges and rewards of creating in language learning, such as writing essays, delivering presentations, participating in debates, and writing jokes. Applying Bloom's Taxonomy in Language Learning [00:11:21] Jared and John explain how Bloom's Taxonomy can be applied in language learning, and how it can help learners evaluate their efforts and understand what level they want to achieve in the language. Gamifying Language Learning with Video Games [00:15:55] Jared and John discuss the benefits of gamifying language learning with video games and recommend Mandarin Companion graded readers as easy-to-read Chinese novels for language learners. Interview with John Gordon [00:28:26] Jared interviews John Gordon, a foreigner with impressive Chinese language skills who has worked as a professional host on Chinese TV and now helps Chinese people learn English. Starting to Learn Chinese [00:29:46] John Gordon shares how he randomly decided to study abroad in China during his senior year of high school, and his initial preparation for learning Chinese before arriving in China. Impact of studying abroad [00:33:15] The impact of studying abroad in China, including the experience of learning about Chinese culture and language, and the relationships formed with host families. Teaching English in China [00:39:20] Discussion of how the guest ended up in China and his early experiences teaching English and leading study abroad programs. Starting a Test Preparation Company [00:43:18] The guest discusses starting a company in China focused on test preparation and how it grew to over 100 centers around the country. Participating in Chinese TV Shows [00:44:56] The guest talks about his experiences participating in Chinese TV shows, including a singing competition, and his experience hosting a Chinese learning TV show for CCTV4, which was broadcasted internationally and targeted at Chinese people abroad. Being a Foreigner on TV [00:49:18] John Gordon discusses his complicated relationship with being a foreigner on TV in China and how he sees it as an opportunity for cultural communication. Jumping into learning Chinese [00:52:33] The importance of immersing oneself in the language and spending time in China to learn Chinese effectively. Regrets and Opportunities [00:53:26] The benefits of taking a gap year to learn Chinese and the importance of keeping up with language learning. Conclusion and Credits [00:55:51] The hosts thank their guest and encourage listeners to share the podcast and leave a review. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.