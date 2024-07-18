Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Anthony Tao: The Poetry and Soul of Beijing
0:00
-1:02:08

Anthony Tao: The Poetry and Soul of Beijing

Kaiser Y Kuo
Jul 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

This week on Sinica, I'm in Beijing, where I spoke with my dear friend Anthony Tao, an English-language poet and a builder of community in the city where I lived for over 20 years. Anthony recently published a volume of his poetry called We Met in Beijing, and it captures the relationship that so many have with the city wherever they might come from. The episode features readings of some of his — and my — favorite poems.

3:28 Why Anthony chose poetry as a medium, and the poetry he has read [appreciated?]

9:13 A discussion of Anthony’s poem, “I Landed in Beijing,” and the feelings Beijing inspires

19:56 Anthony’s poem, “Self-censorship”

27:08 Anthony’s journalism in poetic form and processing the trauma of COVID 

31:38 Living as an “expat” and writing from an expat’s perspective: Anthony’s poem “Dancing like a Laowai 

40:46 Anthony’s bar — The Golden Weasel — and meeting interesting people in Beijing 

44:49 The themes of place and nostalgia, Anthony’s poem, “Postcard,” and the last stanza of his title poem, “We Met in Beijing”

Recommendations:

Anthony: The poetry of Stephen Dunn; the TV series Lucky Hank (2023) based on Straight Man by Richard Russo; Spittoon, an English-language literary collective in China; and his band, Poetry x Music 

Kaiser: The many international restaurants of Xiaoyun Lu in Beijing 

0 Comments
Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
Sinica Unscripted: A Conversation with Wang Zichen
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Improbable Diplomats: Historian Pete Millwood on how Scientific and Cultural Exchange Remade U.S.-China Relations
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Adam Tooze on the U.S., China, the Energy Transition — and Saying the Unsayable
  Kaiser Y Kuo
An Ecological History of Modern China, with Stevan Harrell — Part 2
  Kaiser Y Kuo
An Ecological History of Modern China, with Stevan Harrell — Part 1
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Peter Hessler on his new book, "Other Rivers: A Chinese Education"
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Taiwan, Ukraine, and the Sino-American Rivalry
  Kaiser Y Kuo