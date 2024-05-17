Sinica

Home
Notes
Ultimate China Bookshelf
You Can Learn Chinese
This Week in China's History
Chinese Phrase of the Week
China-Global South
Archive
Leaderboard
About
The Ultimate China Bookshelf #50: Lijia Zhang's Socialism is Great!
A Worker’s Memoir of the New China — Published 2008
  
Paul French
Transcript: Jay Kuo on Beijing's Gay 90s
My brother also talks about his book, our family's China connections, and TikTok
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
Jay Kuo on Beijing's Gay 90s
My brother also talks about his book, our family's China connections, and TikTok
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
1:09:15
Kuo Ting-yee on the New Culture and May Fourth Movements
Part 2 of 2
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
China-Laos Railway Brings Higher Mobility, Employment As Profit Concerns Linger
By Jitsiree Thongnoi A group of Thais boarded the high-speed train between Boten and Vientiane, the capital of Laos. They had just finished a tour in…
This Week in China's History: The Prince of Anhua Rebellion
May 12, 1510
  
James Carter
1
Transcript: The Struggle for Taiwan
Sulmaan Wasif Khan of Tufts University on his new book
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
The Struggle for Taiwan
Sulmaan Wasif Khan of Tufts University on his new book
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
3
1:46:08
Indonesia’s Role in the South China Sea Crisis
Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will take office later this year at a critical time when regional tensions over territorial disputes in the…
  
Eric Olander
36:19
Kuo Ting-yee on the New Culture and May Fourth Movements
Part 1 of 2
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
3
The Ultimate China Bookshelf #49: Leslie T Chang’s Factory Girls
From Village to City in a Changing China — Published: 2008
  
Paul French
Transcript: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jane Perlez on her new podcast series, Face-Off
Below is a complete transcript of the Sinica Podcast recorded on April 17. Thanks to the great folks at Cadre Scripts for the transcript, and to Lili…
  
Kaiser Y Kuo
© 2024 The Sinica Podcast
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture