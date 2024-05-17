Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Ultimate China Bookshelf
You Can Learn Chinese
This Week in China's History
Chinese Phrase of the Week
China-Global South
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Ultimate China Bookshelf #50: Lijia Zhang's Socialism is Great!
A Worker’s Memoir of the New China — Published 2008
May 17
•
Paul French
7
Share this post
The Ultimate China Bookshelf #50: Lijia Zhang's Socialism is Great!
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Transcript: Jay Kuo on Beijing's Gay 90s
My brother also talks about his book, our family's China connections, and TikTok
May 16
•
Kaiser Y Kuo
1
Share this post
Transcript: Jay Kuo on Beijing's Gay 90s
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Jay Kuo on Beijing's Gay 90s
My brother also talks about his book, our family's China connections, and TikTok
May 16
•
Kaiser Y Kuo
40
Share this post
Jay Kuo on Beijing's Gay 90s
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:09:15
Kuo Ting-yee on the New Culture and May Fourth Movements
Part 2 of 2
May 15
•
Kaiser Y Kuo
1
Share this post
Kuo Ting-yee on the New Culture and May Fourth Movements
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
China-Laos Railway Brings Higher Mobility, Employment As Profit Concerns Linger
By Jitsiree Thongnoi A group of Thais boarded the high-speed train between Boten and Vientiane, the capital of Laos. They had just finished a tour in…
May 13
8
Share this post
China-Laos Railway Brings Higher Mobility, Employment As Profit Concerns Linger
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This Week in China's History: The Prince of Anhua Rebellion
May 12, 1510
May 10
•
James Carter
3
Share this post
This Week in China's History: The Prince of Anhua Rebellion
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Transcript: The Struggle for Taiwan
Sulmaan Wasif Khan of Tufts University on his new book
May 9
•
Kaiser Y Kuo
Share this post
Transcript: The Struggle for Taiwan
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
The Struggle for Taiwan
Sulmaan Wasif Khan of Tufts University on his new book
May 9
•
Kaiser Y Kuo
5
Share this post
The Struggle for Taiwan
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
1:46:08
Indonesia’s Role in the South China Sea Crisis
Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto will take office later this year at a critical time when regional tensions over territorial disputes in the…
May 9
•
Eric Olander
3
Share this post
Indonesia’s Role in the South China Sea Crisis
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36:19
Kuo Ting-yee on the New Culture and May Fourth Movements
Part 1 of 2
May 8
•
Kaiser Y Kuo
7
Share this post
Kuo Ting-yee on the New Culture and May Fourth Movements
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
The Ultimate China Bookshelf #49: Leslie T Chang’s Factory Girls
From Village to City in a Changing China — Published: 2008
May 3
•
Paul French
7
Share this post
The Ultimate China Bookshelf #49: Leslie T Chang’s Factory Girls
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Transcript: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jane Perlez on her new podcast series, Face-Off
Below is a complete transcript of the Sinica Podcast recorded on April 17. Thanks to the great folks at Cadre Scripts for the transcript, and to Lili…
May 2
•
Kaiser Y Kuo
1
Share this post
Transcript: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jane Perlez on her new podcast series, Face-Off
sinica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 The Sinica Podcast
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts